1st Sgt. Ryan Meek, with Battle Company, 1st Battalion, 66th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, stands before his company before receiving the Armor and Cavalry Leadership Award, Fort Carson, Colorado, April 5, 2022. The Armor and Cavalry Leadership Award is awarded in recognition of leadership excellence within armor and cavalry units each year by the Office of the Chief of Armor. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Tobias Cukale)

