    1-66 AR, 3ABCT, 4ID Armor & Cavalry Leadership Award April 2022 [Image 1 of 14]

    1-66 AR, 3ABCT, 4ID Armor &amp; Cavalry Leadership Award April 2022

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2022

    Photo by Capt. Tobias Cukale 

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    Capt. Marquis Morris, company commander, and 1st Sgt. Ryan Meek, with Battle Company, 1st Battalion, 66th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, receive the Armor and Cavalry Leadership Award for 2021, Fort Carson, Colorado, April 5, 2022. The Armor and Cavalry Leadership Award is awarded in recognition of leadership excellence within armor and cavalry units each year by the Office of the Chief of Armor. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Tobias Cukale)

    Date Taken: 04.05.2022
    Date Posted: 04.12.2022 04:40
    Photo ID: 7138260
    VIRIN: 220405-A-JR201-370
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-66 AR, 3ABCT, 4ID Armor & Cavalry Leadership Award April 2022 [Image 14 of 14], by CPT Tobias Cukale, identified by DVIDS

    Engaged Leaders
    3/4ABCT
    Pillars of Iron
    Armor Cavalry Leadership Award
    Drapper Award

