Chaplain (Capt.) David Shrader, 4th Fighter Wing, left, gives members assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing an invocation before their motorcycle mentorship ride at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, April 1, 2022. The ride allowed motorcyclists to meet other riders on base and practice riding in a group setting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Barrera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2022 Date Posted: 04.11.2022 14:56 Photo ID: 7137600 VIRIN: 220401-F-JN771-1029 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 15.03 MB Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SJAFB motorcyclists attend safety brief, mentorship ride [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.