    SJAFB motorcyclists attend safety brief, mentorship ride

    SJAFB motorcyclists attend safety brief, mentorship ride

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Barrera 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Members assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing gather before departing on a mentorship motorcycle ride at Seymour Johnson, North Carolina, April 1, 2022. The ride was a refresher for the basic riding course and is valid for five years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Barrera)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SJAFB motorcyclists attend safety brief, mentorship ride [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

