Members assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing gather before departing on a mentorship motorcycle ride at Seymour Johnson, North Carolina, April 1, 2022. The ride was a refresher for the basic riding course and is valid for five years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Barrera)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2022 14:56
|Photo ID:
|7137598
|VIRIN:
|220401-F-JN771-1025
|Resolution:
|5415x3868
|Size:
|8.86 MB
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
This work, SJAFB motorcyclists attend safety brief, mentorship ride [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
