Senior Airman Taylor Dunham a medical technician assigned to the 174th Attack Wing, Hancock Field Air National Guard, pushes a resident down the hall at Loretto Health and Rehab in Syracuse, NY. As part of New York State's response to Covid-19, National Guard medics have been deployed in nursing homes to help alleviate congestion of the state's healthcare system (Courtesy released).
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2022 15:04
|Photo ID:
|7137577
|VIRIN:
|220307-Z-F3927-1004
|Resolution:
|794x1111
|Size:
|205.73 KB
|Location:
|SYRACUSE, NY, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
New York National Guard Provides Support To Nursing Home
