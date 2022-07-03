Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New York National Guard Provides Support To Nursing Home [Image 2 of 2]

    New York National Guard Provides Support To Nursing Home

    SYRACUSE, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    174th Attack Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Taylor Dunham a medical technician assigned to the 174th Attack Wing, Hancock Field Air National Guard, pushes a resident down the hall at Loretto Health and Rehab in Syracuse, NY. As part of New York State's response to Covid-19, National Guard medics have been deployed in nursing homes to help alleviate congestion of the state's healthcare system (Courtesy released).

    Date Taken: 03.07.2022
    Date Posted: 04.11.2022 15:04
    Photo ID: 7137577
    VIRIN: 220307-Z-F3927-1004
    Resolution: 794x1111
    Size: 205.73 KB
    Location: SYRACUSE, NY, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    This work, New York National Guard Provides Support To Nursing Home [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    New York National Guard NYNG 174th attack wing 174thatkw

