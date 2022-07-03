New York National Guard Provides Support To Nursing Home

Senior Airman Skyler Suazo, a medical technician assigned to the 174th Attack Wing, Hancock Field Air National Guard, sits and talks with a resident at Loretto Health and Rehab in Syracuse, NY. As part of New York State's response to Covid-19, National Guard medics have been deployed in nursing homes to help alleviate

congestion of the state's healthcare system (Courtesy / released).

