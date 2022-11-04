Cpl. Charles E. Lee ANC Funeral

Army Cpl. Charles E. Lee, 18, of Cincinnati, killed during the Korean War, was laid to rest on April 11, 2022, at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency accounted for Lee on June 14, 2021.



In July 1950, Lee was a member of Company K, 3rd Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on July 20 after his unit was forced to retreat from the vicinity of Taejon, South Korea. He was never found, nor were any remains recovered that could be identified as Lee. He was declared non-recoverable in January 1956.



To read more about Lee's ID, go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/News-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/2663104/soldier-accounted-for-from-korean-war-lee-c/

