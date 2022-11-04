Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cpl. Charles E. Lee ANC Funeral [Image 14 of 14]

    Cpl. Charles E. Lee ANC Funeral

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sean Everette 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    Army Cpl. Charles E. Lee, 18, of Cincinnati, killed during the Korean War, was laid to rest on April 11, 2022, at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency accounted for Lee on June 14, 2021.

    In July 1950, Lee was a member of Company K, 3rd Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on July 20 after his unit was forced to retreat from the vicinity of Taejon, South Korea. He was never found, nor were any remains recovered that could be identified as Lee. He was declared non-recoverable in January 1956.

    To read more about Lee’s ID, go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/News-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/2663104/soldier-accounted-for-from-korean-war-lee-c/

    Date Taken: 04.11.2022
    Date Posted: 04.11.2022 13:39
    Photo ID: 7137401
    VIRIN: 220411-A-ZQ077-014
    Resolution: 3659x2443
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Korean War
    Arlington National Cemetery
    Army
    ANC
    DPAA
    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

