Army Under Secretary visits Redstone Arsenal: a ‘center of gravity’ for the Army

The Honorable Gabe Camarillo , Undersecretary of the Army, receives an orientation to the Transport Erector Launcher of the Long Range Hypersonic Weapon by members of the U.S. Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office and Lockheed Martin during a visit to Huntsville, Alabama on April 1, 2022.

