    Army Under Secretary visits Redstone Arsenal: a ‘center of gravity’ for the Army [Image 1 of 2]

    Army Under Secretary visits Redstone Arsenal: a ‘center of gravity’ for the Army

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    Meeting during April 1 visit to Redstone Arsenal are, from left, Carrie Ricci, general counsel of the Army; Gabriel Camarillo, undersecretary of the Army; Gen. Ed Daly, Army Materiel Command commander; and Lisha Adams, AMC executive deputy to the commander. (U.S. Army photo by Douglas Brewster)

