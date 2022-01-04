Military families participate in Month of the Military Child parade

Military families participate in the parade for The Month of the Military Child April 1, 2022, at the Child Development Center on Buckley Space Force Base, Colo. Military children often face challenges such as being separated from their parents, deployments, frequent moves, and some even take on the burden of dealing with their parent’s injuries. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn S. Yepez)

Date Taken: 04.01.2022
Location: AURORA, CO, US