Military children participate in Month of the Military Child parade

Military children participate in a parade for The Month of the Military Child at the Child Development Center on Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., April 1, 2022. This year marks the 36th Anniversary of The Month of the Military Child. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn S. Yepez)

