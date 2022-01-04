Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military children participate in Month of the Military Child parade [Image 2 of 3]

    Military children participate in Month of the Military Child parade

    AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Yepez 

    Buckley Garrison

    Military children participate in a parade for The Month of the Military Child at the Child Development Center on Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., April 1, 2022. This year marks the 36th Anniversary of The Month of the Military Child. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn S. Yepez)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Location: AURORA, CO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military children participate in Month of the Military Child parade [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Madelyn Yepez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    parade
    Month of the Military Child
    Buckley
    Purple Up
    Space Force

