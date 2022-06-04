USSPACECOM deputy presents on planetary defense at 37th annual Space Symposium

U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. John Shaw, U.S. Space Command deputy commander, speaks to space leaders from around the world about planetary defense at the 37th Annual Space Symposium on April 6, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Space Symposium, held at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, Colorado, has brought together space leaders from around the world to discuss, address and plan for the future of space since the inaugural event in 1984. USSPACECOM conducts operations in, from, and to space to deter conflict, and if necessary, defeat aggression, deliver space combat power for the joint and combined force, and defend U.S. vital interests. (USSPACECOM photo by Mass Communications Specialist First Class John Philip Wagner, Jr.)

