USSPACECOM deputy presents on planetary defense at 37th annual Space Symposium

U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. John Shaw, U.S. Space Command deputy commander, speaks to space leaders from around the world about planetary defense at the 37th Annual Space Symposium on April 6, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Shaw spoke about USSPACECOM’s implied task to be aware of, assess and provide recommendations against threats in the space domain. USSPACECOM conducts operations in, from, and to space to deter conflict, and if necessary, defeat aggression, deliver space combat power for the joint and combined force, and defend U.S. vital interests. (USSPACECOM photo by Mass Communications Specialist First Class John Philip Wagner, Jr.)

