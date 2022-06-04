Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USSPACECOM deputy presents on planetary defense at 37th annual Space Symposium [Image 2 of 4]

    USSPACECOM deputy presents on planetary defense at 37th annual Space Symposium

    CO, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Wagner 

    United States Space Command

    U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. John Shaw, U.S. Space Command deputy commander, speaks to space leaders from around the world about planetary defense at the 37th Annual Space Symposium on April 6, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Shaw spoke about USSPACECOM’s implied task to be aware of, assess and provide recommendations against threats in the space domain. USSPACECOM conducts operations in, from, and to space to deter conflict, and if necessary, defeat aggression, deliver space combat power for the joint and combined force, and defend U.S. vital interests. (USSPACECOM photo by Mass Communications Specialist First Class John Philip Wagner, Jr.)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USSPACECOM deputy presents on planetary defense at 37th annual Space Symposium [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 John Wagner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USSPACECOM deputy presents on planetary defense at 37th annual Space Symposium
    Space

