Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    220405-N-EG592-1043 [Image 4 of 7]

    220405-N-EG592-1043

    GREECE

    04.05.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Vernier 

    AFN Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Apr. 5, 2022) – Byron Gale, left, the Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay fitness director, and Aris Tsagrakis, a Command Fitness Leader (CFL) instructor, pose during a five-day CFL certification course onboard NSA Souda Bay, Crete, Apr. 5, 2022. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed and when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Vernier/ Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2022
    Date Posted: 04.11.2022 03:14
    Photo ID: 7136461
    VIRIN: 220405-N-EG592-1043
    Resolution: 7149x4766
    Size: 22.45 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 220405-N-EG592-1043 [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Jacob Vernier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    220405-N-EG592-1053
    220405-N-EG592-1077
    220405-N-EG592-1002
    220405-N-EG592-1043
    220405-N-EG592-1095
    220405-N-EG592-1058
    220405-N-EG592-1071

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CFL
    MWR
    NSA Souda Bay
    AFN Souda Bay

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT