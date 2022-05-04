220405-N-EG592-1002

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Apr. 5, 2022) – Byron Gale, the Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay fitness director, teaches physical training information during a five-day Command Fitness Leader certification course onboard NSA Souda Bay, Crete, Apr. 5, 2022. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed and when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Vernier/ Released)

