The motor vessel Wan Hai 176, is shown being towed through the San Francisco Bay, April 10, 2022. The Wan Hai 176, a Singapore-flagged vessel with 21 people on board, reported a loss of engine power and being adrift to Coast Guard Sector San Francisco watchstanders April 8th. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Bacon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.10.2022 Date Posted: 04.10.2022 23:17 Photo ID: 7136406 VIRIN: 220410-G-LB555-524 Resolution: 5997x3998 Size: 2.29 MB Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US Web Views: 41 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Container ship towed to San Francisco Bay anchorage [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Taylor Bacon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.