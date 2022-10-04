The motor vessel Wan Hai 176, is shown being towed through the San Francisco Bay, April 10, 2022. The Wan Hai 176, a Singapore-flagged vessel with 21 people on board, reported a loss of engine power and being adrift to Coast Guard Sector San Francisco watchstanders April 8th. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Bacon)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2022 23:17
|Photo ID:
|7136405
|VIRIN:
|220410-G-LB555-457
|Resolution:
|6222x4148
|Size:
|2.08 MB
|Location:
|SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|30
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Container ship towed to San Francisco Bay anchorage [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Taylor Bacon, identified by DVIDS
