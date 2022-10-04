Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Container ship towed to San Francisco Bay anchorage [Image 3 of 4]

    Container ship towed to San Francisco Bay anchorage

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Bacon 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    The motor vessel Wan Hai 176, is shown being towed through the San Francisco Bay, April 10, 2022. The Wan Hai 176, a Singapore-flagged vessel with 21 people on board, reported a loss of engine power and being adrift to Coast Guard Sector San Francisco watchstanders April 8th. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Bacon)

    Date Taken: 04.10.2022
    Date Posted: 04.10.2022 23:17
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 
