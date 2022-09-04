CNR Visits NRC Pearl Harbor

220409-N-KN989-1002 PEARL HARBOR (April 9, 2022) Vice Adm. John B. Mustin, Chief of Navy Reserve and Commander, Navy Reserve Force, speaks with Yeoman Seaman Brooke Sumner from Oceanside, Calif. during his first visit to Navy Reserve Center, Pearl Harbor. The mission of the Navy Reserve is to provide strategic depth and deliver operational capabilities to the Navy and Marine Corps team and Joint forces, in times of peace or war. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Melvin J. Gonzalvo)
|04.09.2022
|04.10.2022 22:18
|7136366
|220409-N-KN989-1002
|5551x3965
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
|4
|0
