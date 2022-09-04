Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNR Visits NRC Pearl Harbor [Image 2 of 5]

    CNR Visits NRC Pearl Harbor

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Melvin J Gonzalvo 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element Detachment Hawaii

    220409-N-KN989-1004 PEARL HARBOR (April 9, 2022) Vice Adm. John B. Mustin, Chief of Navy Reserve and Commander, Navy Reserve Force, speaks with Hospital Corpsman 1st class Jessica Smith from Detroit, Mich. during his tour of Navy Reserve Center, Pearl Harbor. The mission of the Navy Reserve is to provide strategic depth and deliver operational capabilities to the Navy and Marine Corps team and Joint forces, in times of peace or war. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1ST Class Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

    Date Taken: 04.09.2022
    Date Posted: 04.10.2022 22:18
    Photo ID: 7136373
    VIRIN: 220409-N-KN989-1004
    Resolution: 5069x3621
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNR Visits NRC Pearl Harbor [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pearl Harbor
    Hawaii
    CNR
    Melvin J. Gonzalvo
    NPASE Pacific
    NRC Pearl Harbor

