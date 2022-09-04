CNR Visits NRC Pearl Harbor

220409-N-KN989-1004 PEARL HARBOR (April 9, 2022) Vice Adm. John B. Mustin, Chief of Navy Reserve and Commander, Navy Reserve Force, speaks with Hospital Corpsman 1st class Jessica Smith from Detroit, Mich. during his tour of Navy Reserve Center, Pearl Harbor. The mission of the Navy Reserve is to provide strategic depth and deliver operational capabilities to the Navy and Marine Corps team and Joint forces, in times of peace or war. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1ST Class Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

