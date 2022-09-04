Col. James M. Palembas speaks as commander for the first time

Col. James M. Palembas speaks to an audience of Alaska National Guardsmen and distinguished guests during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, April 9, 2022. Palembas most recently served as the chief of staff for the Alaska Army National Guard, and was chosen by Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe for the responsibility of being the Alaska Army National Guard’s top leader. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Marc Marmeto).

