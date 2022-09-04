Brig. Gen. Charles Lee Knowles relinquishes command of the Alaska Army National Guard to Col. James Palembas during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, April 9, 2022. As commander of the Alaska Army National Guard, Palembas will be in charge of 1,630 Army Guardsmen in the Joint Forces Headquarters Army staff and in two brigades, the 297th Regional Support Group and 38th Troop Command. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Marc Marmeto).

