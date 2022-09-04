Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Charles Lee Knowles relinquishes command [Image 1 of 3]

    Brig. Gen. Charles Lee Knowles relinquishes command

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2022

    Photo by Spc. Marc Marmeto 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Brig. Gen. Charles Lee Knowles relinquishes command of the Alaska Army National Guard to Col. James Palembas during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, April 9, 2022. As commander of the Alaska Army National Guard, Palembas will be in charge of 1,630 Army Guardsmen in the Joint Forces Headquarters Army staff and in two brigades, the 297th Regional Support Group and 38th Troop Command. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Marc Marmeto).

    TAGS

    change of command
    Alaska Army National Guard
    Brig. Gen. Charles Lee Knowles
    Col. James Palembas

