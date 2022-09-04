353rd CACOM commander visits SETAF-AF

U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa Commanding General Maj. Gen. Andrew Rohling stands with Brig. Gen. Timothy Brennan. Brennan, commanding general, 353rd Civil Affairs Command, visited Rohling's SETAF-AF headquarters during a joint task force command post exercise April 9, 2022, in Vicenza, Italy. Brennan also visited 353rd CACOM Soldiers supporting the exercise and real-world activities in Europe and Africa. The 353rd CACOM, a U.S. Army Reserve unit out of Staten Island, N.Y., plans expeditionary Civil Affairs Operations and enables Civil-Military Operations in support of US European Command, US Africa Command, and as directed globally to shape the operational environment civil-component and further US national interests. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Solomon Abanda)

