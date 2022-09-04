Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    353rd CACOM commander visits SETAF-AF [Image 2 of 2]

    353rd CACOM commander visits SETAF-AF

    NEW YORK, ITALY

    04.09.2022

    Photo by Maj. Cain Claxton 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa Commanding General Maj. Gen. Andrew Rohling stands with Brig. Gen. Timothy Brennan. Brennan, commanding general, 353rd Civil Affairs Command, visited Rohling's SETAF-AF headquarters during a joint task force command post exercise April 9, 2022, in Vicenza, Italy. Brennan also visited 353rd CACOM Soldiers supporting the exercise and real-world activities in Europe and Africa. The 353rd CACOM, a U.S. Army Reserve unit out of Staten Island, N.Y., plans expeditionary Civil Affairs Operations and enables Civil-Military Operations in support of US European Command, US Africa Command, and as directed globally to shape the operational environment civil-component and further US national interests. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Solomon Abanda)

