JECC commander visits SETAF-AF during command post exercise

U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa Commanding General Maj. Gen. Andrew Rohling stands with Navy Rear Adm. Paul Spedero, Jr., in the Mission Training Center on Caserma Ederle, in Vicenza, Italy, April 9, 2022. Spedero, commander, Joint Enabling Capabilities Command, U.S. Transportation Command, visited Rohling's SETAF-AF headquarters as JECC service members supported a U.S. Africa Command joint task force command post exercise. On short notice, the JECC provides planners, public affairs specialists, and communications capabilities to Combatant Commanders in order to enable the rapid establishment of a Joint Force Headquarters or in support of other missions, exercises, or planning efforts. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Solomon Abanda)

