    Secretary Austin Speaks with Ukrainian Forces [Image 2 of 2]

    Secretary Austin Speaks with Ukrainian Forces

    CA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs         

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks remotely with Ukrainian Forces training in the United States April 10, 2022. Secretary Austin thanked the troops for their service and courage as they prepared to return home to the Ukraine to help defend their country. The soldiers were training on patrol craft operations, communications, and maintenance when the Russian invasion of Ukraine began on February 24. They since received additional advanced tactical training on systems the United States has provided to Ukraine, including the Switchblade UAV. (Photo taken by U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Trey Hutcheson).

