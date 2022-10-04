Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Secretary Austin Speaks with Ukrainian Forces [Image 1 of 2]

    Secretary Austin Speaks with Ukrainian Forces

    THE PENTAGON, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2022

    Photo by Chad McNeeley 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs         

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks with Ukrainian forces via video teleconference participating in a pre-scheduled professional military education program, April 10, 2022. These Ukrainian forces were in the U.S. when Russia's invasion of Ukraine began on February 24. These troops are now returning to Ukraine to help defend their country. Secretary Austin thanked these troops for their service and for their courage, noting the skill with which the Ukrainian Armed Forces are fighting Russia's unprovoked invasion. (DoD Photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2022
    Date Posted: 04.10.2022 14:03
    Photo ID: 7135829
    VIRIN: 220410-D-TT977-0012
    Resolution: 7790x5193
    Size: 16.54 MB
    Location: THE PENTAGON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary Austin Speaks with Ukrainian Forces [Image 2 of 2], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Secretary Austin Speaks with Ukrainian Forces
    Secretary Austin Speaks with Ukrainian Forces

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Austin
    Pentagon
    Russia
    Ukraine
    SECDEF
    defense

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT