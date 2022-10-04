Secretary Austin Speaks with Ukrainian Forces

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks with Ukrainian forces via video teleconference participating in a pre-scheduled professional military education program, April 10, 2022. These Ukrainian forces were in the U.S. when Russia's invasion of Ukraine began on February 24. These troops are now returning to Ukraine to help defend their country. Secretary Austin thanked these troops for their service and for their courage, noting the skill with which the Ukrainian Armed Forces are fighting Russia's unprovoked invasion. (DoD Photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

