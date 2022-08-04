Commander, 7th Fleet Attends Surface Warfare Officer's Ball

YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 8, 2022) – Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Vice Adm. Karl Thomas toasts to celebrate the accomplishments of the U.S. Navy during the 2022 Surface Warfare Officer’s (SWO) Ball at Yokosuka Naval Base as part of the SWO Summit. The SWO Summit is a Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 event focused on professional development sessions that highlight advanced capabilities, techniques, tactics and procedures across the surface force. DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed destroyer squadron and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force supporting security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Askia Collins)

