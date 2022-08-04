Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, 7th Fleet Attends Surface Warfare Officer's Ball

    Commander, 7th Fleet Attends Surface Warfare Officer's Ball

    JAPAN

    04.08.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Askia Collins 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 8, 2022) – Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Vice Adm. Karl Thomas delivers a speech during the 2022 Surface Warfare Officer’s (SWO) Ball at Yokosuka Naval Base as part of the SWO Summit. The SWO Summit is a Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 event focused on professional development sessions that highlight advanced capabilities, techniques, tactics and procedures across the surface force. DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed destroyer squadron and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force supporting security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Askia Collins)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander, 7th Fleet Attends Surface Warfare Officer's Ball [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Askia Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    7th Fleet
    Yokosuka
    DESRON 15
    Surface Warriors
    SWO Ball

