Commander, 7th Fleet Attends Surface Warfare Officer's Ball

YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 8, 2022) – Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Vice Adm. Karl Thomas delivers a speech during the 2022 Surface Warfare Officer’s (SWO) Ball at Yokosuka Naval Base as part of the SWO Summit. The SWO Summit is a Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 event focused on professional development sessions that highlight advanced capabilities, techniques, tactics and procedures across the surface force. DESRON 15 is the Navy’s largest forward-deployed destroyer squadron and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force supporting security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Askia Collins)

