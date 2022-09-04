First Muster 385th Anniversary

Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief, National Guard Bureau, attends the reenactment marking the 385th anniversary of the First Muster, Salem, Massachusetts, April 9, 2022. The history of the National Guard began on December 13, 1636, when the General Court of the Massachusetts Bay Colony ordered the organization of the Colony’s militia companies into three regiments. The first muster of the East Regiment took place in Salem. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jim Greenhill)

