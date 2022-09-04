Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Muster 385th Anniversary

    First Muster 385th Anniversary

    SALEM, MA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jim Greenhill 

    National Guard Bureau

    Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief, National Guard Bureau, attends the reenactment marking the 385th anniversary of the First Muster, Salem, Massachusetts, April 9, 2022. The history of the National Guard began on December 13, 1636, when the General Court of the Massachusetts Bay Colony ordered the organization of the Colony’s militia companies into three regiments. The first muster of the East Regiment took place in Salem. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jim Greenhill)

    Date Taken: 04.09.2022
    Date Posted: 04.09.2022 21:15
    Photo ID: 7135353
    VIRIN: 220409-Z-DZ751-1486
    Location: SALEM, MA, US 
    National Guard Bureau
    Joint Chiefs of Staff
    Massachusetts National Guard
    National Guard
    Daniel Hokanson
    First Muster

