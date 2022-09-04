Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The National Lancers attend the 385th Anniversary of the Salem Muster [Image 1 of 3]

    The National Lancers attend the 385th Anniversary of the Salem Muster

    SALEM, MA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Laura Berry 

    Massachusetts National Guard Public Affairs

    SALEM, Mass. -- The National Lancers march during the pass and review at the Salem Muster on Salem Commons, April 9, 2022. The National Lancers are the Commonwealth of Massachusetts' ceremonial cavalry squadron and is a unit in the Massachusetts Organized Militia.
    (Massachusetts National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Laura Berry)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2022
    Date Posted: 04.09.2022 18:47
    Photo ID: 7135130
    VIRIN: 220409-A-JK179-793
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 2.9 MB
    Location: SALEM, MA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The National Lancers attend the 385th Anniversary of the Salem Muster [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Laura Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The National Lancers attend the 385th Anniversary of the Salem Muster
    The National Lancers march at the 385th Anniversary of the Salem Muster
    The National Lancers march at the 385th Anniversary of the Salem Muster

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Massachusetts
    Salem
    National Guard
    National Lancers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT