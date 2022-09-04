The National Lancers march at the 385th Anniversary of the Salem Muster

SALEM, Mass. -- The National Lancers march during the pass and review at the Salem Muster on Salem Commons, April 9, 2022. The National Lancers are the Commonwealth of Massachusetts' ceremonial cavalry squadron and is a unit in the Massachusetts Organized Militia.

(Massachusetts National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Laura Berry)

