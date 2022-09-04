Date Taken: 04.09.2022 Date Posted: 04.09.2022 18:23 Photo ID: 7135120 VIRIN: 220409-A-JK179-918 Resolution: 6240x4160 Size: 3.17 MB Location: SALEM, MA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Massachusetts National Guard attends 385th Anniversary of the Salem Muster [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Laura Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.