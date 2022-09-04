SALEM, Mass. -- Members of the 215th Army Band, Massachusetts National Guard perform at the 385th Annual Salem Muster on Salem Commons, April 9, 2022.
(Massachusetts National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Laura Berry)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2022 18:23
|Photo ID:
|7135117
|VIRIN:
|220409-A-JK179-521
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|3.23 MB
|Location:
|SALEM, MA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Massachusetts National Guard Attends 385th Annual Salem Muster [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Laura Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
