    Invictus Games Team U.S. Training Camp [Image 4 of 7]

    Invictus Games Team U.S. Training Camp

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Plouffe 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Robert Dominguez, Team U.S., rows during rowing practice for the Invictus Games Team U.S. Training Camp at Fort Belvoir, Va., April 9, 2022. The Invictus Games are composed of 15 nations, over 500 military competitors, competing in 10 sporting events April 16-22, 2022.

    IAM
    Invictus Games
    KnowYourMil
    IG22
    WeAreTeamUS

