A service dog on Team U.S. waits for his companion while they practice for a rowing event during the Invictus Games Team U.S. Training Camp, Fort Belvoir, Va., April 9, 2022. The Invictus Games are composed of 15 nations, over 500 military competitors, competing in 10 sporting events April 16-22, 2022.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2022 Date Posted: 04.09.2022 18:20 Photo ID: 7135112 VIRIN: 220409-M-HH765-0148 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 5.41 MB Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Invictus Games Team U.S. Training Camp [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Charles Plouffe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.