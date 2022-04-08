INIOCHOS 22 wraps up - 492nd FS departs Andravida AB

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle pilot prepares to depart Andravida Air Base, Greece, April 8, 2022. The U.S., Cyprus, France, Israel, Romania, Italy, Slovenia, Austria and Canada supported and participate in the multinational exercise, INIOCHOS 22, a Hellenic air force-led operational and tactical level field training exercise, hosted by the Hellenic Air Tactics Center at Greece’s fighter weapons school. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)

