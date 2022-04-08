INIOCHOS 22 wraps up - 492nd FS departs Andravida AB

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 492nd Fighter Squadron prepares to depart Andravida Air Base, Greece, April 8, 2022. The 492nd Fighter Squadron from the 48th Fighter Wing at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England participated in INIOCHOS 22, a Hellenic air force-led exercise aimed to enhance combat readiness and fighting capability, while providing participants the opportunity to develop capabilities planning and conduct complex air operations in a multinational, joint force environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)

