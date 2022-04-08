Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    INIOCHOS 22 wraps up - 492nd FS departs Andravida AB [Image 2 of 5]

    INIOCHOS 22 wraps up - 492nd FS departs Andravida AB

    ANDRAVIDA AIR BASE, GREECE

    08.04.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 492nd Fighter Squadron prepares to depart Andravida Air Base, Greece, April 8, 2022. The 492nd Fighter Squadron from the 48th Fighter Wing at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England participated in INIOCHOS 22, a Hellenic air force-led exercise aimed to enhance combat readiness and fighting capability, while providing participants the opportunity to develop capabilities planning and conduct complex air operations in a multinational, joint force environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2022
    Date Posted: 04.09.2022 15:48
    Photo ID: 7135024
    VIRIN: 220408-F-SZ127-0039
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: ANDRAVIDA AIR BASE, GR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    This work, INIOCHOS 22 wraps up - 492nd FS departs Andravida AB [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Malissa Lott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAF Lakenheath
    F-15E Strike Eagle
    INIOCHOS 22
    INIOCHOS 2022

