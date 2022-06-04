NORTH FORT HOOD, Texas - Soldiers assigned to the 226th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade of the Alabama National Guard conduct sweep training in a training area in support of 40th Infantry Division's Combined Post Exercise II (Warfighter 22-04) April 6, 2022 at North Fort Hood, Texas. The unit is working in coordination with the 40th Inf. Div. to prepare for training in future operations.
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2022 15:29
|Photo ID:
|7135021
|VIRIN:
|220406-A-LK945-1002
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 226th MEB Supports Division Level Warfighter Mission [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
