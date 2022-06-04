226th MEB Supports Division Level Warfighter Mission

NORTH FORT HOOD, Texas - Soldiers assigned to the 226th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade of the Alabama National Guard conduct sweep training in a training area in support of 40th Infantry Division's Combined Post Exercise II (Warfighter 22-04) April 6, 2022 at North Fort Hood, Texas. The unit is working in coordination with the 40th Inf. Div. to prepare for training in future operations.

