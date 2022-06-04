Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    226th MEB Supports Division Level Warfighter Mission [Image 1 of 2]

    226th MEB Supports Division Level Warfighter Mission

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    226th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade

    NORTH FORT HOOD, Texas - Soldiers assigned to the 226th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade of the Alabama National Guard conduct sweep training in a training area in support of 40th Infantry Division's Combined Post Exercise II (Warfighter 22-04) April 6, 2022 at North Fort Hood, Texas. The unit is working in coordination with the 40th Inf. Div. to prepare for training in future operations.

