Gridley conducts a community relations event with the Bombay Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (BSPCA) Animal Welfare Center

MANAMA, BAHRAIN (April 7, 2022) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Klaryssa Gonzalez assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101), pets a cat from the Bombay Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (BSPCA) Animal Welfare Center during a community relations event in Askar, Bahrain, April 7. Gridley is deployed to the U.S. Fifth Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

