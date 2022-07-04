Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gridley conducts a community relations event with the Bombay Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (BSPCA) Animal Welfare Center [Image 3 of 5]

    Gridley conducts a community relations event with the Bombay Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (BSPCA) Animal Welfare Center

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    04.07.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Colby Mothershead 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN (April 7, 2022) Cryptologic Technician Collection 2nd Class Daniel Immesberger assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101), pets a dog from the Bombay Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (BSPCA) Animal Welfare Center during a community relations event in Askar, Bahrain, April 7. Gridley is deployed to the U.S. Fifth Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gridley conducts a community relations event with the Bombay Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (BSPCA) Animal Welfare Center [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Colby Mothershead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

