Gridley conducts a community relations event with the Bombay Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (BSPCA) Animal Welfare Center

MANAMA, BAHRAIN (April 7, 2022) Cryptologic Technician Collection 2nd Class Daniel Immesberger assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101), pets a dog from the Bombay Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (BSPCA) Animal Welfare Center during a community relations event in Askar, Bahrain, April 7. Gridley is deployed to the U.S. Fifth Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby A. Mothershead)

