Left, Mr. Ivan Bolden, chief, Army Partnerships and chair, Joint Services Partnership Committee, Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, G9, Headquarters, Department of the Army briefs members of the 63rd Readiness Division command staff about the Army Community Partnership Program and gives them an overview of Intergovernmental Support Agreements, Apr. 8, 2022, at the Sgt. James Witkowski Armed Forces Reserve Center in Mountain View, Calif.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2022 Date Posted: 04.08.2022 21:20 Photo ID: 7134735 VIRIN: 220408-A-NP785-012 Resolution: 5957x3532 Size: 2.85 MB Location: MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HQDA G9 briefs 63rd Readiness Division command staff members about ACPP/IGSA [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Matthew Chlosta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.