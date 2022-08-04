Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HQDA G9 briefs 63rd Readiness Division command staff members about ACPP/IGSA [Image 3 of 3]

    HQDA G9 briefs 63rd Readiness Division command staff members about ACPP/IGSA

    MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Chlosta 

    63rd Readiness Division

    Center, Mr. Ivan Bolden, chief, Army Partnerships and chair, Joint Services Partnership Committee, Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, G9, Headquarters, Department of the Army briefs members of the 63rd Readiness Division command staff about the Army Community Partnership Program and gives them an overview of Intergovernmental Support Agreements, Apr. 8, 2022, at the Sgt. James Witkowski Armed Forces Reserve Center in Mountain View, Calif.

