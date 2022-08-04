Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Invictus Games Team U.S. Training Camp – Rowing [Image 4 of 4]

    Invictus Games Team U.S. Training Camp – Rowing

    UNITED STATES

    04.08.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Mellizza Bonjoc 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. KC Higer, Team U.S., rows during rowing practice for the Invictus Games Team U.S. Training Camp at Fort Belvoir, Virginia on April 8, 2022. The Invictus Games are composed of 15 nations, over 500 military competitors, competing in 10 sporting events April 16-22, 2022. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mellizza P. Bonjoc)

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 19:33
