Invictus Games Team U.S. Training Camp – Rowing

Retired U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Michael Nicholson, Team U.S., straps up for rowing practice during the Invictus Games Team U.S. Training Camp at Fort Belvoir, Virginia on April 8, 2022. The Invictus Games are composed of 15 nations, over 500 military competitors, competing in 10 sporting events April 16-22, 2022. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Mellizza P. Bonjoc)

