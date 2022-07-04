Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFSOUTH Commander meets with Dominican Republic Air Chief at FIDAE [Image 2 of 2]

    AFSOUTH Commander meets with Dominican Republic Air Chief at FIDAE

    SANTIAGO, CHILE

    04.07.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Davis 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    Major General Barry Cornish, 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) commander (right) and Mayor General Piloto Leonel Amilcar Muñoz Noboa, Commanding General of the Dominican Republic Air Force (left) meet for a bilateral key leader engagement during Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE), Latin America’s largest aerospace, defense and security exhibition, in Santiago, Chile, April 7, 2022. More than 40 countries are represented at FIDAE, offering opportunities for high level conversations on peace and security while strengthening partnerships throughout the region.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 19:21
    Photo ID: 7134580
    VIRIN: 220407-F-US975-674
    Resolution: 6755x4503
    Size: 2.65 MB
    Location: SANTIAGO, CL 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFSOUTH Commander meets with Dominican Republic Air Chief at FIDAE [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Michael Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFSOUTH Commander meets with Dominican Republic Air Chief at FIDAE
    AFSOUTH Commander meets with Dominican Republic Air Chief at FIDAE

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dominican Republic
    Bilateral
    Chile
    Partnership
    AFSOUTH
    FIDAE2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT