Major General Barry Cornish, 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) commander greets Mayor General Piloto Leonel Amilcar Muñoz Noboa, Commanding General of the Dominican Republic Air Force before sitting down for a bilateral key leader engagement during Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE), Latin America’s largest aerospace, defense and security exhibition, in Santiago, Chile, April 7, 2022. More than 40 countries are represented at FIDAE, offering opportunities for high level conversations on peace and security while strengthening partnerships throughout the region.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.07.2022 Date Posted: 04.08.2022 19:21 Photo ID: 7134579 VIRIN: 220407-F-US975-521 Resolution: 5051x3367 Size: 1.55 MB Location: SANTIAGO, CL Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFSOUTH Commander meets with Dominican Republic Air Chief at FIDAE [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Michael Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.