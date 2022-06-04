My Navy Career Center Commander Visits Pearl Harbor

220406-N-KR702-1037 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR HICKAM (April 6, 2022) Rear Adm. Stu Satterwhite, Commander, MyNavy Career Center, listens to a question during a meeting with Hawaii-based command leaders aboard Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, April 6. Satterwhite is visiting fleet concentration areas to discuss changes MNCC is implementing to improve Navy pay and personnel processes. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Holly L. Herline/Released)

