    My Navy Career Center Commander Visits Pearl Harbor

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Holly Herline 

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    220406-N-KR702-1037 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR HICKAM (April 6, 2022) Rear Adm. Stu Satterwhite, Commander, MyNavy Career Center, listens to a question during a meeting with Hawaii-based command leaders aboard Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, April 6. Satterwhite is visiting fleet concentration areas to discuss changes MNCC is implementing to improve Navy pay and personnel processes. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Holly L. Herline/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, My Navy Career Center Commander Visits Pearl Harbor [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Holly Herline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Pay
    MNCC
    CPPA
    MyNavyHR

