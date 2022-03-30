Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    : 92nd ARW completes multi-day endurance mission, empowers Airmen through Mission Type Orders [Image 2 of 2]

    : 92nd ARW completes multi-day endurance mission, empowers Airmen through Mission Type Orders

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jenna Bond 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from the 92nd Air Refueling Wing takes off during a long-duration endurance sortie March 29-30, 2022. The 92nd ARW engaged in a 40-hour endurance flight validating key planning assumptions and capabilities of the KC-135. (U.S. Air Force Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 16:30
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 
    Mission Ready
    Tanker Pride
    Accelerate Change or Lose

