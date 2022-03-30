A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from the 92nd Air Refueling Wing takes off during a long-duration endurance sortie March 29-30, 2022. The 92nd ARW engaged in a 40-hour endurance flight validating key planning assumptions and capabilities of the KC-135. (U.S. Air Force Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2022 16:30
|Photo ID:
|7134429
|VIRIN:
|220330-F-AB123-1236
|Resolution:
|800x600
|Size:
|32.43 KB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, : 92nd ARW completes multi-day endurance mission, empowers Airmen through Mission Type Orders [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
92nd ARW completes multi-day endurance mission, empowers Airmen through Mission Type Orders
